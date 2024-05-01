Emergency services are en route to the scene of a crash on the M9 between Carlow and Kilkenny.

Eye witnesses have told KCLR News it happened southbound between Junction 6 (Carlow/Leighlinbridge) and Junction 7 (Paulstown) just before 8am.

It appears a car hit a barrier, with debris then on the stretch.

Gardaí are aware of the incident.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the stretch if possible and if not to approach with caution.

Stay tuned for updates on air.