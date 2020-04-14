COVID-19 latest: 41 new Irish deaths; 14 new local cases

A further 41 people are confirmed to have died from Covid19 in the Republic.

548 new cases confirmed today too, along with 284 back from a German lab.

6 of the new cases are in Carlow bringing the county total to 44 – no longer the lowest in the country.

Kilkenny’s total is 144 – up 8 on yesterday’s announcement.

The full Irish death is 406 now & the overall number of confirmed cases stands at 11,479.