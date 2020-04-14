KCLR News
COVID-19 latest: 41 new Irish deaths; 14 new local cases
6 of the new cases are in Carlow with Kilkenny up 8.
A further 41 people are confirmed to have died from Covid19 in the Republic.
548 new cases confirmed today too, along with 284 back from a German lab.
6 of the new cases are in Carlow bringing the county total to 44 – no longer the lowest in the country.
Kilkenny’s total is 144 – up 8 on yesterday’s announcement.
The full Irish death is 406 now & the overall number of confirmed cases stands at 11,479.