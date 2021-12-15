42 Omicron cases now confirmed as variant thought to be 13% of new infections

There are 24 newly confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 – bringing the total in Ireland so far to 42.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, says there is now community transmission of the new strain in Ireland.

While only 42 cases have been officially confirmed, he says the variant actually accounts for about 13% of all new cases.

A total of 4,235 new Covid cases have been reported today – with 47 deaths over the past week.

470 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 105 in intensive care.