COVID-19 latest: 43 new Irish deaths, 15 new local cases confirmed

There are now 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carlow-Kilkenny.

15 new positive tests were reported locally in the latest figures released by the government.

9 are in Kilkenny putting the total for the county at 173, while the 6 new cases in Carlow increase the number there to 59.

43 more covid-19 patients are confirmed to have died and another 724 positive tests have been reported for coronavirus.

629 ofthe cases announced yesterday evening are from recent tests, and another 95 from a lab in Germany processing older swabs.

The total death toll here is now 486, with a total of 13,271 confirmed cases.