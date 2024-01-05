43 people dead in Ireland following work-related incidents last year according to the HSA with at least two of their investigations carried out in Carlow

Work-related deaths rose last year to 43, up from 28 in 2022.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) launched a number of investigations across the country between January to December, including two in Carlow at separate locations in March and November while a third local man’s understood to have died in another county.

Of the overall incidents the HSA says farming and construction accounted for over two thirds of the deaths with 53% self-employed while over half were workers aged over 55.

The Authority’s Assistant Chief Executive, Mark Cullen says; “While the figures are up, more work needs to be done and we’re asking employers and self-employed and employees to really focus and prioritise safety for 2024 and in doing that to plan their work, look at the activities that they have to carry out, carry out the risk assessments and put in place the app control measures which will help prevent any serious accidents or indeed fatal accidents”.

Mr Cullen adds; “In terms of the hazards that are contributing to fatalities within those sectors again it’s the two predominant ones are working at height or working in and around vehicles or with vehicles so again we’d ask them to make sure that they take the time out to plan that activity, look at where they’re carrying out that work, if htere is work at height look how they can access that work safely and carry out that work safely”.