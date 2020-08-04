Covid-19 latest: 45 new cases reported with no more deaths

45 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

Latest figures show there have been no new deaths.

Of Tuesday’s numbers, 33 cases are located in County Kildare – 7 are in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

77 percent are under the age of 45.

The local figures haven’t been updated yet this evening so the official total is still 536 with 357 positive test results so far confirmed in Kilkenny and 179 in Carlow.

The total case number for Ireland is 26,253 and the death toll stands unchanged, at 1,763.