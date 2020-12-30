450,000 lorries, vans and trailers face checks arriving into Ireland after Brexit transition period ends

Truckers bringing goods into Ireland after New Year’s Eve should know before they dock whether or not they’ll face a customs inspection.

450,000 lorries, vans and trailers face checks arriving into Ireland after the Brexit transition period ends.

Officials say the disruption is an unavoidable consequence of Britain leaving Europe.

Jerry Harrahill from Revenue says they’re doing their best to minimise disruption.

It’s as the post-Brexit trade agreement between the EU and the UK has been signed by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It will now be flown to London to be signed by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The deal is being debated in the British Houses of Parliament today.

Both Conservative and the majority of Labour MPs are set to support it but the Lib Dems are expected to not back it.