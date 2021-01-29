Covid-19 latest: 48 more deaths, 1,254 new cases, 10 or less in Kilkenny & Carlow

Another 48 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 1,254 new cases with 10 or less locally.

Six more cases were confirmed in Kilkenny and less than five in Carlow.

437 of the cases are in Dublin, with 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 1,518 people in hospital with the virus and 211 in intensive care – which is five fewer than yesterday.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, expects there to be continued pressure on hospitals over the coming weeks.