49 Covid-19 deaths in the past week as 10,414 new cases confirmed

49 Covidrelated deaths have been reported in Ireland over the past week.

It brings the total number since the pandemic began to 6,136.

There has also been a further 10,414 cases of the virus reported in the past 24 hours.

5,605 are positive PCRs, while a further 4,809 were positive antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

739 Covid patients are in hospital with the virus and 74 are in ICU.

Locally, there are 18 patients with the virus at St Luke’s Hospital with none needing intensive care at the moment.