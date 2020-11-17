50 fixed charge notices were issued by Gardaí on the Carlow / Wexford border checkpoint today

Gardaí from Carlow & Enniscorthy teamed up earlier today for joint divisional checkpoint called Operation Impact on the Carlow Wexford border.

The roads policing units were out in force, aiming to reduce road deaths.

Mobile phone use while driving, non-wearing of seatbelts and speeding offences were the primary focus and, while most motorists were compliant, more than 50 fixed charge notices were issued.

Meanwhile, sadly a man lost his life in a road incident on the Kilkenny / Tipperary border this morning – read about that here