50 new jobs for Carlow as Unum reveals plans to expand team at local Technology Hub

50 new jobs are being created in Carlow.

The fin-tech company Unum has announced the expansion at it’s IT Hub despite the downturn in the technology jobs market globally.

The roles include software developers, business analysts, IT delivery managers and cybersecurity engineers and will bring the total local workforce to 250.

21 of the 50 jobs announced are available with immediate effect via www.unumjobs.ie.

The remainder will roll out over the coming months.

HR Director Edel Spillane has been telling KCLR their sector is continuing to grow:

“Last year we added 80 roles to our team and this year we intend to expand by another 50 in 2023. So, we’re delighted. The fin-tech sector is definitely very stable, there’s a lot of growth opportunity in it. And it’s great news for us here in Carlow”