50 new jobs for Kilkenny as Entegro launches a new Centre of Excellence in the city

Kilkenny got some good jobs news this morning with a new Fibre Network Design Centre of Excellence launched earlier.

Entegro, which is helping to connect 30,000 homes & businesses a month in the UK & Ireland officially opens its new facility at Danville Business Park.

50 positions will be created there in the next 18 months adding to its current 100-strong workforce.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was there to do the honours.

Company owner Jim Doyle from Galmoy says it’s an exciting day for them.