50 new jobs for Kilkenny as Entegro launches a new Centre of Excellence in the city
EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has opened the new facility at Danville Business Park
Kilkenny got some good jobs news this morning with a new Fibre Network Design Centre of Excellence launched earlier.
Entegro, which is helping to connect 30,000 homes & businesses a month in the UK & Ireland officially opens its new facility at Danville Business Park.
50 positions will be created there in the next 18 months adding to its current 100-strong workforce.
EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was there to do the honours.
Company owner Jim Doyle from Galmoy says it’s an exciting day for them.