Covid nurses among 50% of staff at St Luke’s who’ll be waiting weeks for 1st vaccine

Many frontline workers at St Luke’s Hospital will be waiting for at least three weeks before they get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

SIPTU says more than half of its members at the local hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny have not been vaccinated yet.

It’s another blow to the already low moral and KCLR has been contacted by many frontline healthcare workers who’re worried and deeply frustrated because they feel other staff are being prioritised over them in an unfair way.

Now it’s emerged that no new staff will be vaccinated for weeks.

SIPTU Rep Denis Hynes says it’s because the next batches that become available are earmarked for the second jab for those who’ve already had their first shot three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the entire country should be given a vaccination by September under the latest plans from the government.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says that timeline assumes approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine and is dependent on getting enough supply from other companies.

It’s expected 140,000 vaccinations will be completed by Sunday but that will reduce Ireland’s current supply to extremely low levels.