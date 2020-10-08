Covid-19 latest: 506 new cases as Kilkenny GP warns we’re heading for Level 5 lockdown

A prominent local doctor says level five lockdown is inevitable if the coronavirus numbers keep going the same way.

There has been one further death from Covid-19 and 506 new cases reported on Thursday.

Of those, 91 are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath.

The average daily number of cases is up from 332 Last Wednesday, to 509 on Wednesday 8th October.

NPHET is warning we are in a period of exponential growth and that figure’s expected to be more than a thousand 1000 cases a day by the start of November.

The 14 day incidence rate is 124 per 100 thousand on the 8th of October, up from 88 on the same day the previous week.

And Kilkenny GP Tadhg Cowley says unless something changes we are heading for a complete lockdown.