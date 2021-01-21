Covid-19 latest: 51 more deaths, 2,608 new cases, 48 in Carlow & Kilkenny

51 more Covid related deaths have been reported by Health officials.

There’s also been 2,608 additional cases, with 48 of those local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow’s had 33 new cases and moves back down to 6th on the list of counties with the highest infection rates with a significant fall in the 14-day incidence rate which is now 1,458 per 100,000.

Kilkenny’s infection rate continues to drop as well after reporting 15 more positive test results in the past 24 hours seeing the 14-day incidence rate down more than 160 to 838 per 100,000.

The national average is down to 1,141 and the reproductive number of the virus has also improved and is now estimated to be between 0.5 and 0.8.