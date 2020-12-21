Covid-19 latest: 51 new cases in Kilkenny as NPHET reports 727 nationally

There been 51 more cases of Covid-19 reported in Kilkenny on Monday.

Overall NPHET says there been 727 new cases in the past 24 hours.

However there been no additional deaths.

The five day rolling average has increased from 339 on 17th December to 616 on 21st December – an 82% increase.

Today’s figures bring the 14-day incidence rate in Kilkenny to 227 per 100,000 population.

It’s still the 3rd worst county in the county but Carlow has dropped back to fifth place on the list with less than five new cases and an infection rate of 192.

Chair of NPHET’s Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, says the country’s clearly now in a third wave of the pandemic.