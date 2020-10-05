Covid-19 latest: 518 new cases as Govt prepares to announce new restrictions

518 people have tested positive for Covid 19 in the last 24 hours.

There has been no additional deaths.

68 per cent of the new cases are in people under 45 years of age.

134 of the cases are in Dublin, 53 are in Cork, 49 are in Limerick, 34 in are Donegal, 32 are in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

There’s no indication of how many new cases have been confirmed in Carlow or Kilkenny on Monday, if any.

There has been a total of 1,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 38,549 confirmed cases of the virus.

The news comes as the country prepares for a government announcement that we will be moved to Level 3 restrictions on the Framework for Living with the virus.

NPHET and the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan are arguing that we should move immediately to Level 5 – the strictest measures available.