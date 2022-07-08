53 new Garda recruits involved in today’s passing out ceremony with nine of them set to serve in the Eastern Region which covers Carlow and Kilkenny

53 new Gardaí are passing out at a ceremony in Tipperary today.

40 of them are male and 13 female with eight born outside the state, including from Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Poland and Russia.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says they will make a difference to people’s lives.

It brings the total number of sworn Gardaí to 14,352.

Nine of the latest recruits are set to work in the East Region which covers Carlow and Kilkenny.