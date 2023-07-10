KCLR NewsNews & Sport
535 Ukrainian pupils are enrolled in schools across Carlow and Kilkenny
535 Ukrainian pupils were enrolled in schools across Kilkenny and Carlow at the end of the school year.
In Kilkenny, the figure stands at 287 pupils across primary and post-primary level.
Meanwhile, in Carlow, the number was lower at 248.
Nationally, 15 thousand 625 Ukrainian pupils were enrolled in Irish schools, with almost two-thirds at primary level.
The counties hosting the highest number of students are Dublin, Kerry, and Cork – with the lowest, Monaghan, Longford, and Offaly.