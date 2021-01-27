Covid-19 latest: 54 more deaths, 1,335 new cases, 40 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been a further 54 Covid-19 deaths with 50 recorded in January.

1,335 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported with 40 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been 30 new cases confirmed in carlow and although the 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 913 per 100,000 it is considerable higher than the national average of 674 and leaves the county third worst in the country.

Kilkenny has had 10 more cases in the past 24 hours with the fortnightly infection rate dropping again to 375 per 100,000.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, warned: “The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household. The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”