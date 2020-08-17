Covid-19 latest: 56 new cases, but none local, and no deaths

No new local cases of Covid-19 are being reported as NPHET says there have been 56 new cases across the country.

No more deaths have been notified in the past 24 hours with the death toll still at 1,774.

26 of the new cases were confirmed in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

There is now a total of 27,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland so far.