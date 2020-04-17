COVID-19 latest: Only 6 new local cases but 44 more Irish deaths reported

Only 6 new local cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the latest government figures.

All six are being reported in Kilkenny bringing the total to 179.

The number is steady in Carlow on 59 making the total for the two counties 238.

However, 44 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in the Republic.

The death toll across the country now stands at 530.

In the past 24 hours 702 new cases have been detected around the country, including 112 from swabs sent to German labs.

The total number of positive tests in ireland is now 13,980.