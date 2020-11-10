65% of people will celebrate Christmas in within their own household

Home Alone is the country’s favourite Christmas movie, while two thirds of Irish people will put up a fake tree.

A survey carried out by Tesco, which has an outlet in Carlow, has shown that 55% of people plan to put up their decorations at the beginning of December and one in 10 are listening to festive music to get them in the mood.

65% of people say they will celebrate this Christmas within their own household.

And 37% say they will shop for presents locally and 35% will only shop for what they need.