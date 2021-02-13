66 new Covid-19 related deaths and 1,078 newcases, 25 across Carlow and Kilkenny

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says Leaving Cert students and construction are his priorities when easing restrictions.

It’s as 66 more people who have died were confirmed to have had Covid-19. 41 of these deaths were in February and the youngest was aged 39.

All counties recorded new infections today with 1,078 new positive tests, 19 in Carlow and six in Kilkenny.

The 14-day incidence rate is down very slightly, now standing at 287 infections per hundred thousand people. Locally, Carlow has dropped back a little to the fourth-highest placement with its rate of 372.4 while Kilkenny’s is third-lowest on 122.9.