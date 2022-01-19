6,843 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by HPSC with 5,295 positive antigen tests registered online

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s update from NPHET also shows 5,295 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Monday.

6,087 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded to date including 52 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

As of 8am on Wednesday, 910 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.