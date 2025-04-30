The local caregiving sector’s had a boost with the announcement that Dovida’s to hire 70 people in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The home care provider, which recently rebranded from Home Instead, currently supplies essential support to ageing adults and people living with disabilities in their own homes and intends to increase capacity and expand its service offerings in this region.

Roles will be a mix of full and part-time positions (see here for more).

Speaking at the recent launch of Dovida‘s local office in Kilkenny, Sarah Murphy, General Manager of Dovida Kilkenny, said, “We are delighted to be joined by our Caregiver of the Year, Carmel Dollard, to celebrate this wonderful occasion. We are excited about welcoming more caregivers like Carmel to our team. They will help us meet the growing need for home care services in Carlow and Kilkenny and make it possible for more people to receive the support they need to live comfortably and independently at home.

“Caregivers joining our team can expect comprehensive training, a dedicated local team and supportive environment as well as opportunities to grow professionally and develop a rewarding career in home care,” she added.

“We believe in quality home care that empowers people to live with dignity, independence, and comfort in familiar surroundings,” Sarah Murphy continued.

“That means keeping them in their own home, connected to their family, friends and communities for as long as possible. Social interaction and companionship are crucial for maintaining good mental health and supporting those experiencing cognitive decline, particularly older people.

“As an organisation with deep roots in the community, we understand the value of connection and it’s fantastic to be in a position to grow our team so we can support more and more people throughout the region,” Sarah concluded.