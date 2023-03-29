77 new homes planned for Thomastown in County Kilkenny if two separate developers get the go-ahead

Thomastown could be getting 77 new homes under plans from two separate developers.

Kevin Moore Building Contractors from Kilkenny have applied for permission for 54 new houses at Cloghabrody.

The development would be made up mainly of 42 three-bedroom houses with six 4-beds and some other duplex-type units.

While Hebron Ventures Limited, which has an address in Carlow town, have plans for a variety of semi-detached and terraced houses across 23 new builds at Maudlin Street and Maudlin Court.

The application also includes a single-storey, four-bedroom community housing building with access from New Road in Thomastown.