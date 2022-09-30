FeaturedKCLR News

77-year-old Kilkenny woman dies in hospital after being knocked down in Graiguenamanagh

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the 14th of September

An Garda Síochána
A 77-year-old Graiguenamanagh woman has died after being knocked down two weeks ago.

It happened on Main St, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday the 14th of September.

It’s understood she was hit by a reversing car.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but has since passed away, on Thursday.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell is appealing for witnesses – he’s asking that anyone who was in Graiguenamanagh on the day and saw the incident, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact the station in Thomastown.

