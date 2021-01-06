KCLR News

Covid-19 latest: 7,836 new cases, 171 in Carlow & Kilkenny, with 17 deaths

86 of the new cases are in Carlow and 85 in Kilkenny

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 06/01/2021
There are 7,836 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland – 171 local

There’s also been 17 more deaths.

86 of the new cases in Carlow with a 14-day incidence rate now up to 666 per 100,000

In Kilkenny there were 85 more positive test results with the fortnightly infection rate at 634 .

Both are above the national average of 819 per 100,000, even though they are in the lower half of the table of worst performing counties.

