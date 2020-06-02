Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths in Ireland but no local cases in 10 confirmed

No new local cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The local numbers have remained steady on 504 after a weekend spike of 11 cases in Carlow.

Only 10 new cases have also been confirmed nationwide but a further 8 people with Covid-19 have died, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,658.

There have now been 25,066 total confirmed cases – 166 in Carlow and 338 in Kilkenny.