Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths, 309 cases, up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

New Covid-19 infections fell over a fifth last week with NPHET now saying there are clear signs transmission levels are down.

The latest data shows 309 more people have contracted the virus, and eight more patients are confirmed to have died.

Up to 8 new cases are being reported in Kilkenny and Carlow – with less than five announced for each county on Thursday evening.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s called it the “most positive” briefing he’s had from officials in “a long time”.

The reproduction number’s estimated at between 0.7 and 1.

Professor Phillip Nolan, head of NPHET’s modelling group, says there are now clear signs infections are falling.