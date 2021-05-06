Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths, 393 cases, with up to 10 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There are eight Covid-related deaths and 393 new cases of the coronavirus with up to 10 local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been six new cases reported in Carlow with the 14-day incidence rate rising to 86 per 100,000 population, which is still the 11th best in the country.

Kilkenny’s had up to four new cases and sees it’s position slipping to fourth best in the country with an infection rate of 39 per 100,000 over the past fortnight.

The national five-day moving average has fallen to 410 and the 14-day incidence rate is 130 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 131 patients in hospital with the virus and 36 in intensive care.