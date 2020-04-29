KCLR News
Carlow man gets 8 months jail for Covid-19 breaches
39-year-old taken to the Midlands prison this lunchtime.
A 39 year old Carlow man has been sentenced to 8 months in prison for breaching Covid 19 legislation.
He appeared before Carlow District Court charged in relation to a number of incidents which all happened in the last week.
He was handed a 4 month sentence under the new Covid laws and 2 months each for separate but related public order incidents.
He was taken to the Midlands prison this lunchtime.