8 year old taken to hospital after falling through skylight at Nowlan park

An 8 year old girl was taken to hospital following an incident at Nowlan park last night.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 7pm at the county grounds where a schools final between Castlecomer and Tullogher Rosbercon was taking place.

It’s been reported the child fell through a skylight.

Gardaí say the youngster was conscious as she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Kilkenny GAA has confirmed to KCLR news that an incident happened at the admin building in Aras uí Cearbhaill.