KCLR News
80 patients waiting for beds in UHL, 12 on chairs, & 13 in Kilkenny
St Lukes in Kilkenny has 13 patients waiting for beds on Wednesday
University Hospital Limerick’s recorded the highest number of patients waiting for a bed since the start of the Covid pandemic.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 80 admitted patients there have no bed with 12 being cared for on chairs overnight.
St Lukes in Kilkenny has 13 patient waiting for beds on Wednesday with six in the emergency department and seven on trolleys in other wards.