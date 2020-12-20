800 people, including men, women and children gathered in Little Island last night

Gardai broke up a ‘car meet’ of over 250 vehicles in Little Island, Cork last night.

They received reports of a large group gathered at Eastgate and discovered up to 800 people, including men, women and children. .

Gardai say there was very little evidence of social distancing or compliance with public health guidelines.

Those in attendance were asked to disperse and all complied.

One man in his late 20s was arrested for drunkenness offences and charged – he’s to appear in court at a later date.