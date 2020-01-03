84 new houses to be built on the outskirts of Kilkenny city

More than 80 new houses are to be built in Kilkenny.

The green light has been given for two separate developments on the outskirts of the city.

44 homes are to be built in Rath Ullord on the Bonnettsrath Road by Madill Property Limited, with 5 of those being five-bed, and the remaining 39 being four-bed.

Meanwhile, Bluelime Homes Limited have been given the go-ahead to build 40 houses on the Tullaroan Road at Loughmacask.

Both of the applications were only submitted during last summer.