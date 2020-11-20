Covid-19 latest: 8 more deaths, but low numbers of Carlow & Kilkenny cases as national figure drops to 330

Eight more people have died with COVID-19 with low numbers of new local cases.

330 new cases have also been confirmed – the lowest daily figure in the last 10 days – with the national 14 day incidence rate falling to just over 113 cases per 100,000 population.

99 of today’s new infections are in Dublin, with 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath and 21 in Donegal.

But Carlow and Kilkenny have both registered less that five cases in the past 24 hours.

However the 14-day incidence rate is Carlow has continued to grow – up 2 to 93 per 100,000.

In Kilkenny the infection rate for the past fortnight is now down 3 to 112 per 100,000, and remains just below the national average.

283 people infected with COVID-19 were in hospital as of 2pm, with 33 of those in ICU.