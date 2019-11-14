9 arrests were made in a day-long Garda operation in Carlow yesterday

9 people were arrested with 10 searches carried out in a day of action by local Gardaí in Carlow yesterday.

The operation was led by Carlow Detective Unit and assisted by the Community Policing, Roads and other units

20 high visibility checkpoints were put in place for the day aimed at disrupting travelling criminals.

Of the 9 arrests made 8 people were charged with various offences and will appear in court in the coming weeks.

The searches culminated in the seizure of €600 worth of cannabis herb and smaller quantites of other drugs.