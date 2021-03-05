KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 9 deaths & 522 cases but 4-or-less in Carlow & Kilkenny
No new cases in Carlow and under 5 in Kilkenny
There has been 9 more Covid-related deaths reported, and 522 new cases with less than 5 of those local to Carlow & Kilkenny.
There were no new cases registered in Carlow on Friday with 4-or-less in Kilkenny.
Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is down two to 167 cases per 100,000 people.
Kilkenny has seen the county’s 14-day incidence rate decrease again to 74 per 100,000, with a national average of 185.