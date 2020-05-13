KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 9 new cases locally, new deaths fall to 10 in Ireland
There are nine new cases of people from Carlow Kilkenny being diagnosed with Covid-19.
The total in Kilkenny is up seven to 291 with two extra positive result in Carlow meaning there’s now 143 there.
The two-county total is now 434.
The Department of Health is reporting that 10 more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic have died.
It brings the death toll to 1,497.
159 new cases have been confirmed across the country – the overall total now stands at 23,401.oo