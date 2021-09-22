90 covid outbreaks reported in schools last week

There were 90 covid outbreaks in schools last week, with 412 confirmed linked cases.

That compares to 40 the previous week, with 191 linked cases.

The figures are contained in the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the 90 outbreaks in school settings last week, 78 were in Primary Schools and 11 in secondary, with one in special education.

Elsewhere, nine outbreaks were reported in childcare facilities with 33 confirmed linked cases.