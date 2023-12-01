KCLR News
90% of the value of last night’s auction items raised as Kilkenny Lions kick off their annual Christmas appeal
Focus now moves to the general auction which starts next Tuesday morning on KCLR Breakfast
Local Lions say they’re delighted with the first installment of this year’s Kilkenny Christmas Hamper Appeal auction.
28 lots were bid-on last night across our Farm Show with 90% of their value raised.
The focus now moves to next week’s three days of general auction across our day time shows, beginning with Tuesday’s KCLR Breakfast.
All proceeds will go to help those in need across the city and county.