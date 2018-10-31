A bat has moved in under Graiguecullen bridge for Hallowe'en
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

A bat has moved in under Graiguecullen bridge for Hallowe’en

KCLR96FM News & Sport 53 mins ago
Less than a minute

A water bat has taken up residence in Graiguecullen this Hallowe’en.

The species which has been identified by local wildlife expert Lorcan Scott as a “Daubenton’s Bat” was seen under the bridge in Graiguecullen.

Clifford Reid, who runs boat trips along the river Barrow, spotted the bat sleeping under the bridge earlier this week.

Often called the “water bat”, the species can be easily recognised in the air by its low level flight just above the surface of slow-moving rivers, lakes and canals.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close