A bat has moved in under Graiguecullen bridge for Hallowe’en

A water bat has taken up residence in Graiguecullen this Hallowe’en.

The species which has been identified by local wildlife expert Lorcan Scott as a “Daubenton’s Bat” was seen under the bridge in Graiguecullen.

Clifford Reid, who runs boat trips along the river Barrow, spotted the bat sleeping under the bridge earlier this week.

Often called the “water bat”, the species can be easily recognised in the air by its low level flight just above the surface of slow-moving rivers, lakes and canals.