A ‘Cairn of Peace’ statue has been unveiled in Ratheniska

A ‘Cairn of Peace’ monument has been revealed in Ratheniska village in Co Laois.

It’s to mark Ireland hosting the 67th World Ploughing Contest in 2022.

Each country that hosts the World Ploughing Contest erects a ‘Cairn of Peace’ – ‘Let Peace Cultivate the Land’ with monuments all over the globe.

This is the sixth ‘Cairn of Peace’ erected in Ireland and the first in Laois, with two in Carlow already, two more in Wexford and one in Kerry.