A host of topics were raised during last night’s edition of ‘Between Towns And Villages’, which focused on the Castlecomer Municipal District.

Presented by Brian Redmond, the programme was broadcast live from Farrell’s of Freshford and saw a range of local stakeholders from voluntary, political, sporting, business and art sectors discussing the challenges and opportunities of living and working in North Kilkenny.

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The first hour began with a musical contribution from guitarist Eoghan Bergin and was followed by a conversation with Margaret Birnie, Maura Tynan and Mark Murphy of Muckalee’s Community Centre and Café.

Renowned Castlecomer-based auctioneer Fonsie Mealy spoke to Brian about his storied life in business while local Councillors Mick McCarthy (FF) and Pat Fitzpatrick (FF) discussed a host of local issues, including housing provision, flooding and the long-awaited move to improve local water supply.

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And our opening hour concluded with a chat with Aine Farrell, proprietor of Farrell’s Bar, about the joys and realities of running a public house.

‘Between Towns And Villages’ is funded by Coimisiún Na Meán with the Television Licence Fee.