A Carlow councillor’s calling for more sporting fans to be allowed into county grounds

A Carlow Councillor’s urging the powers that be to allow more fans into the county grounds to support their clubs.

Brian O’Donoghue says only letting 500 spectators into Netwatch Cullen park for upcoming action is unfair when the total capacity is 12,000.

He’s written to the Tánaiste and Minister for Health about it.

Councillor O’ Donoghue says supporters deserve to be allowed to go and support their clubs telling KCLR News “If Katherine Zappone is able to have the Tánaiste and 49 other guests at an outdoor event at the Merrion Hotel I certainly would think it would be fair that a family would be able to celebrate after a religious ceremony whether it be a wedding, a communion, confirmation, a christening and I certainly think that an outdoor event, like a GAA game, would be able to accommodate well more than 500 people safely”.

He adds “You could put 500 people in the stand and have three seats between each person and probably still have 500 in the stand alone but it just seems to be incredibly unfair, there’s talk of having 40,000 in Croke Park or even 20,000 in Croke Park which would be a quarter of the capacity, you know a quarter of capacity in Netwatch Cullen Park is still three thousand so I don’t understand why it’s so restrictive”.