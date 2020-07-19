A Carlow mother is in utter shock over ex husband’s application for parole

A grieving Carlow mother has said her heart has been broken again with her ex husband’s bid for freedom.

Kathleen Chada from Ballinkillen learned this week that Sanjeev Chada applied for parole despite the introduction of the government’s new Parole Bill. The 50 year old killed his son’s Eoghan, ten, and five-year-old Ruairi in 2013.

The legislation for the new Parole Bill went through the Dail and Seanad in 2019 to prevent murderers from applying for parole after serving just seven years of their sentence.

The new law when commissioned, will mean convicted killers can apply for parole only after serving 12 years but it has yet to be implemented by the Department of Justice.

The delay in implementing the bill now means Sanjeev Chada is free to apply for parole.

Speaking to KCLR news Kathleen said ”Sanjeev’s application for parole is an utter insult to Eoghan and Ruari, to me, my family and friends.” Kathleen is in complete disbelief and has been trying to process this devastating news.