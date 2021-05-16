A Carlow Navy woman’s celebrating her return home this week

Grace Fanning is captain of the renowned L-E Roisin, the lead ship of her class in the Irish Naval Service and this week celebrated her return home.

Grace received a warm welcome back from her family, including daughter Fiadh, after returning from her 7-week mission in recent days.

She describes what is was like being reunited; It’s heartbreaking being away from my daughter but it’s an amazing feeling coming in the door and seeing her. Whenever i’m away from her I just watch the video of her over and over again.”