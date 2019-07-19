A County Kilkenny Town Team to present their Callan Town Improvement Plan to councillors

The Callan Town Team today hope to get the go-ahead for their area’s improvement plan.

Members of the 15 strong group, which is representative of sport, the arts, business & other sectors, will present their almost 40 action points to elected representatives at their Callan Thomastown Municipal District meeting.

Derelict buildings, housing, parking and culture are among the issues residents are hoping will be tackled soon.

KCLR News was at the plan launch at Fennelly’s of Callan – listen back to what people had to say: